Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JEN. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.29 ($30.92).

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Wednesday. Jenoptik AG has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.55.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

