Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $534.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

