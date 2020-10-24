HC Wainwright Cuts Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Price Target to $19.00

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Adocia in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS ADOCY opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.03. Adocia has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

