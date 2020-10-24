Head to Head Analysis: Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) & Futu (NYSE:FUTU)

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Futu and Cohen & Company Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu presently has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential downside of 46.12%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Cohen & Company Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Cohen & Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Company Inc. -3.82% 10.44% 0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Futu and Cohen & Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.48 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Futu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cohen & Company Inc..

Summary

Cohen & Company Inc. beats Futu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

