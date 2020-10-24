Head to Head Analysis: DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) vs. Oxford Square Capital (NYSE:OXSQ)

DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -182.92% 13.24% 8.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DTF Tax-Free Income and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTF Tax-Free Income has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 1.99 -$32.80 million $0.81 3.11

DTF Tax-Free Income has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.