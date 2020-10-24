Head-To-Head Analysis: Slack Technologies (WORK) vs. Its Competitors

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) is one of 282 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Slack Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Slack Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million -$571.06 million -20.25 Slack Technologies Competitors $1.92 billion $389.42 million -0.96

Slack Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies’ peers have a beta of -5.70, indicating that their average share price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Slack Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 3 5 13 0 2.48 Slack Technologies Competitors 2665 11542 20168 1080 2.55

Slack Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $32.55, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Slack Technologies Competitors -52.02% -6,646.76% -5.54%

Summary

Slack Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

