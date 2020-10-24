Head-To-Head Comparison: Evolution Petroleum (EPM) & Its Peers

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE: EPM) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Evolution Petroleum to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evolution Petroleum and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evolution Petroleum Competitors 2710 9969 13536 448 2.44

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 75.74%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 20.06% 5.90% 4.81% Evolution Petroleum Competitors -95.16% 36.87% -0.87%

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Evolution Petroleum pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 33.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum’s competitors have a beta of 2.05, meaning that their average stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $29.60 million $5.94 million 16.14 Evolution Petroleum Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.41

Evolution Petroleum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Evolution Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum competitors beat Evolution Petroleum on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

