Head to Head Review: Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) and Level Vision Electronics (NYSE:LVLV)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) and Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cooper Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber 0 2 3 0 2.60 Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus price target of $36.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber 2.53% 5.73% 2.55% Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cooper Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber $2.75 billion 0.69 $96.40 million $1.91 19.71 Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cooper Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than Level Vision Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber beats Level Vision Electronics on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, large retail chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, mass merchandisers, and digital channels as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

About Level Vision Electronics

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

