Head-To-Head Review: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) vs. On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIVF)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and Maxim Integrated Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.29 -$5.89 million N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 8.89 $654.69 million $2.26 32.24

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -29.76% -62.20% -22.34% Maxim Integrated Products 29.88% 36.29% 17.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for On Track Innovations and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxim Integrated Products 1 14 2 0 2.06

Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $65.69, indicating a potential downside of 9.86%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

