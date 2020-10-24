Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

