Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 3.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

