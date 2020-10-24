Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

