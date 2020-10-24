Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

