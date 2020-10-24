Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.