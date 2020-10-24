Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.14% of Hershey worth $40,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $146.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.