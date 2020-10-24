Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Trading Up 18.1%

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX)’s stock price was up 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 5,269,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 887% from the average daily volume of 533,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Hexindai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hexindai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

