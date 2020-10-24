HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HPR. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.68.

HPR opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Shares of HighPoint Resources are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, October 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 249,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

