Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.