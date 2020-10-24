Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:HEP opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

