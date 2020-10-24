Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $18.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEP shares. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

