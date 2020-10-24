Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $18.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

HEP stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

