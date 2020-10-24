Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$24.88 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$13.67 and a 52 week high of C$35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.21.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$132.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 3.3612833 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

