Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $350.00 at Bank of America

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.00.

HD opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.81. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 516.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,701,000 after buying an additional 169,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

