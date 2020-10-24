Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $30.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $507.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 669.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 344,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,716,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,737,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

