Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $30.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIXX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $507.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.25.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.