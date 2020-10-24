Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $221,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,973,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

