Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 154.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 116.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

