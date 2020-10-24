Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,564 shares of company stock valued at $15,989,532 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,287 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $16,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $7,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 838.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,176,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 194,596 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

