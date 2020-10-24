Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a f rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TWNK opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,120.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,564 shares of company stock worth $15,989,532 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

