Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,270,000 after purchasing an additional 176,328 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,532,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

