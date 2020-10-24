HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Cut by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,852 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

