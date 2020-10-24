Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGEN opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

