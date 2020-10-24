HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Reaches $5.47 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $350,462.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01292075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00138956 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

