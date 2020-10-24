Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

HBAN stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

