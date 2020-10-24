Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.92.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.89 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.89.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.5000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

