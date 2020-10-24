ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ICCH opened at $12.57 on Thursday. ICC has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the period. ICC comprises about 0.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.29% of ICC worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

