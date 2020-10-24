Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.35-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.35-6.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Icon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Icon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. Icon has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $215.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.90.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Icon will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.