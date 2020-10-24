iHuman (NYSE:IH) Trading 19.5% Higher

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) shares were up 19.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 583,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,134,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

About iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.