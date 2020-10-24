Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immersion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $7,591,356.36. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,341,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,336 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Immersion by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

