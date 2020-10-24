Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,433 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 504,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,214,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 347,498 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

