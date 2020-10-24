Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 1.75. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

