Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.88.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$17.71 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -681.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.11.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.7486741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.