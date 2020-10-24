Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Holdings Trimmed by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134,593 shares during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support comprises about 3.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 7.02% of Innovative Solutions & Support worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.20 on Friday. Innovative Solutions & Support Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

In related news, President Shahram Askarpour sold 15,000 shares of Innovative Solutions & Support stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

