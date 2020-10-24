Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives $35.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INZY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($7.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($6.16). On average, analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

