Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives $35.25 Average PT from Analysts

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INZY. Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 625,000 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($7.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($6.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

