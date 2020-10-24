Insider Buying: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Purchases £24,960 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Ben Thorpe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,610.40).

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,580 ($20.64) on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,669.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,602.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 122.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

