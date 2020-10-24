Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $359,674.92 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 4,554 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $359,674.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,177,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,952,260.02.

On Friday, October 16th, Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $295,642.24.

On Monday, October 12th, Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23.

BHVN opened at $78.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,015,000 after buying an additional 110,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.