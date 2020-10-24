Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells $93,790,692.66 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.99. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

