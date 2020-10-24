Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells $19,403,073.60 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Debora Shoquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $543.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

