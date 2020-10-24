Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells $55,000.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $57,075.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Austin Chandler Willis sold 505 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $11,115.05.

On Friday, August 28th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,225.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $58,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

